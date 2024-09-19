Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 458.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after buying an additional 54,214 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $416.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

