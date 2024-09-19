Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $957.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.44. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $211.89.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.