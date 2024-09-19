Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 301 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,654. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

