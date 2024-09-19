Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 50 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $252.94 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.25.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

