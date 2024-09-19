Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 518 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.96 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

