Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:HFGO opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

