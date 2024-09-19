Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.73 and last traded at $68.73. Approximately 434,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 899,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Carter’s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 50.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,894 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

