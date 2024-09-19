Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Shares Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 25,004.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Cartica Acquisition were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CITE. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 42.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 63,092 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,673,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Cartica Acquisition by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 245,507 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,110 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CITE opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

