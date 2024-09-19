Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $15,500,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,058,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,010,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $10,629,000.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $14,916,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.
- On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.
Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $171.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $63,767,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
