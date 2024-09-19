Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $373.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.49 and its 200-day moving average is $346.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.13 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.