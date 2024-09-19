Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Cassava Sciences worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

