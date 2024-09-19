Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.10

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 78838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 469,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,595 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.