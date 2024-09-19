CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.48. The firm has a market cap of £372,500.00 and a PE ratio of 0.18.
About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.