CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.48. The firm has a market cap of £372,500.00 and a PE ratio of 0.18.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.