CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.52 and last traded at $125.98. 566,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,794,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAVA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,943 shares of company stock worth $47,062,986 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

