Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $211.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.86 and a 200 day moving average of $185.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

