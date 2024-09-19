CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.82 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $642,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,851,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $642,551.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,851,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,292,611 shares of company stock valued at $285,547,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 435,866 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 247,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

