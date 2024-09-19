CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 779,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 390.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries Company Profile

Shares of CCDBF opened at $58.89 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

