CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.69

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$81.69 and last traded at C$81.69, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$80.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.24. The firm has a market cap of C$959.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

