CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.69

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$81.69 and last traded at C$81.60, with a volume of 86807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The stock has a market cap of C$13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$466,612.43. In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$466,612.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,924 shares of company stock worth $8,521,231. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

