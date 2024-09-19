Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

