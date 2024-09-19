Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.17

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Cedar Woods Properties Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37.
Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile
