Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Naples Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.29. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

