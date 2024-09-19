Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Celestica makes up 0.8% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

