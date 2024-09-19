Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,458,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 845,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,294,000 after purchasing an additional 272,389 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

