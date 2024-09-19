Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.80

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 18136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

CLBT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 350,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 786,310 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

