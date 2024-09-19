CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.15. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1,311,176 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.96.
CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
