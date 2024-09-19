Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.23

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.23 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 154.67 ($2.04). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 151.90 ($2.01), with a volume of 6,142,023 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CEY
Centamin Price Performance
Centamin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.