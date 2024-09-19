Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.23

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.23 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 154.67 ($2.04). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 151.90 ($2.01), with a volume of 6,142,023 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

