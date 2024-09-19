Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,778,515 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after buying an additional 418,615 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after buying an additional 987,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.44.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
