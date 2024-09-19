Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.20

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 15088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.
Central Securities Trading Up 0.8 %
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
