Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.85

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.85 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117.35 ($1.55), with a volume of 55244164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.15 ($1.56).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.25) in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 155 ($2.05) in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.26).

Centrica Price Performance

Centrica Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is 1,818.18%.

Insider Transactions at Centrica

In other Centrica news, insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £144,100 ($190,356.67). In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,135.50). Also, insider Kevin O’Byrne purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £144,100 ($190,356.67). Insiders bought 112,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,800,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

