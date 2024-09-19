Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Up 5%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.23. 195,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 701,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Certara Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Certara by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 932,598 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Certara by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,747,000 after buying an additional 579,349 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,173,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,617,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Certara by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 273,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

