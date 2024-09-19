CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Stock Price Up 2.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
