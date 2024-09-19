CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.57% of CF Industries worth $212,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 41.6% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 311,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

