CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1,186.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,721 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CF Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

