CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $23,000,088.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $97,678,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $82,716,000. Yu Fan bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the second quarter worth $49,828,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,757,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Stock Down 1.8 %

CGON stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. CG Oncology has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGON

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.