CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.96

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$145.96 and traded as high as C$155.89. CGI shares last traded at C$153.75, with a volume of 266,869 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.25.

About CGI

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$145.96.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

