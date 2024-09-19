Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 12.5%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 146,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 267,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Chakana Copper Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
