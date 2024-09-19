Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Free Report) were up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Champion Iron Trading Up 10.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
