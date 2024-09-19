Chandler Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,815 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after buying an additional 2,805,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,496 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,836,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 622,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 88,971 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.