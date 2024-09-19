Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

