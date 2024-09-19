Chandler Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $31,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VNQ opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

