Chandler Asset Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

