CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) traded down 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 146,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 39,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

CHAR Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

