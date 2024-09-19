ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 6.9% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 7,293,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,889,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,503 shares of company stock worth $72,104 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

