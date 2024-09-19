Charles Baker Sells 20,000 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EB stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $287.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.33. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

