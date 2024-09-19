Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.94.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $339.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

