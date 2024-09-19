Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $195.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.32.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.