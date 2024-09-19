Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chemed by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHE opened at $577.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $497.36 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.35.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,159.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at $60,229,828.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,231 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

