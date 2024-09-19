Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.17. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.84.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

