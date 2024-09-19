Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.40

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.40 and last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 98115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

